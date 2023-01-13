Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.20) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.39) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,432.50 ($29.64) on Monday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £170.33 billion and a PE ratio of 519.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,354.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,269.73.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

