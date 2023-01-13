Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.