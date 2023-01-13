Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $52.47 on Monday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

