Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

