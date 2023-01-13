Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 571 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 13,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

