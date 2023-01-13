Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after acquiring an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $213.32. 13,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,183. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.