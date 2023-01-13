Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,759,195. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

