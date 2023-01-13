Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.67.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.