SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 18,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,357,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $588.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 81.72%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,400 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 3,384,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 532,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,996,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 609,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

