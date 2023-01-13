S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $367.77 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $450.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

