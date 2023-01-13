SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.87

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 54879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

