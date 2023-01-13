SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 324.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $515.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

