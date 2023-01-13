Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 4.1 %

SPR opened at $34.69 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 194,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.