ssv.network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.56 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $159.34 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $14.39 or 0.00072646 BTC on exchanges.
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
