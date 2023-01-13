Steem (STEEM) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $72.85 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,859.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00434367 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017642 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00857632 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00108654 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00624838 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001512 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00217551 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,405,628 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
