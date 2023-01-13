Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 20,567 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 39.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.75. 54,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,004. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

