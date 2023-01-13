Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.60.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE:SJ opened at C$48.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$50.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

