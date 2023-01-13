Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 126,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,250. The stock has a market cap of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 29.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SCM has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

