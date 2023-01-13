StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

