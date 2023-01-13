StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEOS opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.44.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
