StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

