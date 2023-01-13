StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.96 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 73.52% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

