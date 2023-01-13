StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.72.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.88. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.