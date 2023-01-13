StockNews.com Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.
Shares of NVRO opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 100.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Nevro by 6.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nevro by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 56.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
