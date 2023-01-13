StockNews.com Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

OTEX stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 178.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Open Text by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

