StockNews.com Lowers Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBCAA. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 27.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

