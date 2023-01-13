StockNews.com Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.