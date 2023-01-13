StockNews.com Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VBTX. Stephens lifted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Veritex by 122.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.