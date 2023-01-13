StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 0.8 %

STNE opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.