Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 205,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 158,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SDPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
