Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 205,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 158,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,153.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 159,084 shares of company stock valued at $127,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

