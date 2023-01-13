Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Critical Analysis

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.59% 23.19% 14.45% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Surge Components has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surge Components and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.74%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Surge Components.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surge Components and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million 0.44 $2.51 million $0.60 5.17 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.46 $25.07 million $1.92 6.70

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Surge Components on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

