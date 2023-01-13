Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGY. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.27. 329,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,445. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

