Susquehanna Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

