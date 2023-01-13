Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $168.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $194.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

