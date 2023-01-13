Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Symrise Stock Down 2.9 %

FRA SY1 opened at €102.80 ($110.54) on Monday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($79.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.40.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

