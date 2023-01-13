Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $491,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,663. The company has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

