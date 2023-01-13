Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.