Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.