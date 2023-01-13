Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 307.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

