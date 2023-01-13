Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.71

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1614204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

