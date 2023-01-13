Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.71

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1614204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
