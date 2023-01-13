TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.95.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.52. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

