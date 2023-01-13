TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $109.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

