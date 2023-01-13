TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $109.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
Shares of SNX stock opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14.
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.