Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

