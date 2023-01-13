Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $142.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.55 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $672.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

