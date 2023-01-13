Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Up 26.1%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was up 26.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 265,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 109,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.