Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARHS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 65.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

