Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $842.01 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $842.01 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008544 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023505 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006642 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,629,861 coins and its circulating supply is 923,205,361 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
