Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $842.01 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $842.01 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002216 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006642 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,629,861 coins and its circulating supply is 923,205,361 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.