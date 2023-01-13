The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

