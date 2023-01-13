The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 767,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.