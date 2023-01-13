The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $161.94 and last traded at $162.43. Approximately 17,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,270,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

