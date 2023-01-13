The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Jan 13th, 2023

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $161.94 and last traded at $162.43. Approximately 17,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,270,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

