The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $1,783,110.60 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. 12,201,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,303,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

